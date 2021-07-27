Olympics: China's Yang Qian, Yang Haoran win mixed team air rifle gold

China's pair of Yang Qian/Yang Haoran on Tuesday won a gold medal in the 10m mixed air rifle event here at the Asaka Range in the ongoing Tokyo Yang Qian/Yang Haoran defeated USA's duo of Tucker/Lucas Kozeniesky 17-13 in the summit clash.

This is now the second gold for Yang Qian, who won the first gold of Tokyo in the women's individual event.

In a match that went to the 15th series, the Chinese duo held off Mary Tucker/Lucas Kozeniesky (USA) for gold in the first mixed team 10m air rifle final.

The teams were locked at 9-9 after 10 series, but the Chinese pulled away outscoring the Americans in three straight series and four of the last five.

Earlier, ROC's Karimova/Sergey Kamenskiy won bronze by beating South Korea's Kwon Eunji/Nam Taeyun 17-9 in 13 series.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)