One of the biggest moments of my life, says Pant after 'historic win'

After scripting history at The Gabba, India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant on Tuesday said the win against Australia in the fourth Test is one of the biggest moments of his life.
Pant played a match-winning knock of 89 to help India breach Australia's fortress in the series decider. The Indian team beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Teston Tuesday to take the series 2-1.
Pant, who also completed 1000 Test runs on Tuesday, said that the team always backed him in tough conditions. The wicket-keeper batsman termed the tour as a "dream series" for him.
"This is one of the biggest moments of my life now, and I'm happy that all the support staff and all my teammates supported me even when I wasn't playing," Pant said after the match.
"It's been a dream series. The team management always backs me and tells me, you are a matchwinner and you have to go win the match for the team. I keep thinking every day that I want to win matches for India, and I did it today. It was a fifth-day pitch and the ball was turning a bit. I thought I have to be disciplined with my shot selection," he added.
The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets.
What makes the feat even more commendable is how the Indians fought multiple injuries and mental fatigue - due to the bio-bubble restrictions -- to register a historic win.
