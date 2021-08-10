Postponement of Tokyo Olympics helped me work on weakness: Neeraj Chopra

-
Despite undergoing a surgery on his throwing arm in 2019, Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra revealed on Tuesday that he was "fit and ready" for the showpiece event to be held in 2020. The Indian javelin thrower went on to add that the delay due to the coronavirus pandemic helped him work further on his weakness and come out all guns blazing at the just concluded Tokyo Olympics.
"I was fit and ready for the Tokyo Olympics when I qualified for it in January 2020. 2019 was a bit rough but in 2020 I was fully fit for the Games," Neeraj told ANI.
"I took the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics positively as I thought I have got one more year for training. In that one year, I worked on my weaknesses like improving some techniques and gaining strength," he added.
The Indian athlete said his focus remained on his training despite the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the stringent protocols that was put in place. "Current times are far from normal but everyone has to go through it (COVID-19 tests) so I feel it has now become a part of our life. Focus remains on training but need to follow all precautions," said Neeraj.
Neeraj Chopra created history on Saturday as he became the first from the country to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Asked if his performance during qualification boosted his confidence further as he qualified with his first throw itself, the athlete said one cannot take things for granted in sports.
"Every day is different, as sometimes an athlete who doesn't throw well in qualifying rounds, does well in the final. In the final everyone gives 100 per cent. I just had in mind that I would give my best and I did," Neeraj affirmed.
Neeraj Chopra arrived back to a thunderous and grand welcome on Monday. Upon arriving at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here in New Delhi, the javelin thrower was swamped by supporters. The star athlete said hewants to express gratitude towards his fans as soon as he reaches his home.
"I'll go home and meet every person in my village who was cheering for me during my performance at Games. I will thank everyone for their support," Neeraj signed off.
