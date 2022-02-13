Haryana Steelers bounce back strongly, beat U Mumba 37-26 in PKL

-
ALSO READ
Check Haryana Steelers' full squad for season 8 of Pro Kabaddi League here
Pro Kabaddi League 2021 to start on Dec 22 in Bengaluru without spectators
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021: Full list of kabaddi players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction
PKL 2021 auction timings, live telecast, streaming, team's available purse
-
Haryana Steelers returned to winning ways, defeating U Mumba 37-26 in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on Sunday. It was skipper Vikash Kandola and rising star Ashish Narwal, once again, who starred for Haryana Steelers, as the duo earned a total of 27 points between themselves, to help their team pick up a crucial win amid the race to the playoffs.
Vikash Kandola opened the scoring for Haryana Steelers with the first raid giving his team a 1-0 lead. Moments later, Vikash earned his second raid point to give his team a 2-1 lead. In the 7th minute, Vijay Kumar earned a tackle point as Haryana Steelers extended their lead to 6-5. In the 12th minute, Vikash Kandola earned a Super Raid and Haryana Steelers inflicted an All Out on U Mumba to extend their lead to 14-6. Haryana Steelers played safe in the remainder of the first half and went into halftime with an 18-13 lead.
U Mumba inflicted an All Out on Haryana Steelers in the first minute of the 2nd half and closed down the gap to 16-18. But Surender Nadda earned a tackle point a couple of minutes later to once again extend Haryana Steelers' lead by 4 points. Vikash Kandola, in the 25th minute, earned a tackle point to extend Haryana Steelers' lead to 23-18. In the 29th minute, Ashish Narwal earned his second tackle to attain his second Super 10 of the season.
With just over 9 minutes to go in the match, U Mumba closed down the gap to 22-24. But Vikash Kandola managed to get two consecutive successful raids to further extend the lead by 4 points, and in doing so, attained his 8th Super 10 of the season. In the 36th minute, Vikash Kandola earned a two-point raid, solidifying Haryana Steelers' lead by 29-23. With a minute left in the match, Haryana Steelers inflicted another All-Out on U Mumba to extend their lead to 34-25. In the final minute, Ashish Narwal earned a raid point and Haryana Steelers won the match 37-26.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor