Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Haryana take on Pune in today's first match
In today's second match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Telugu Titans will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas, which is popularly known as Southern derby. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Haryana Steelers players tackle a raider
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 39, Match 2: Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas live streaming
Head to head, Puneri Paltan have an advantage as they won five out of seven matches while Haryana Steelers won two. The Hyderabad vs Chennai match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of the first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
Stay tuned for Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas live match score here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More