JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2019 » News

Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Haryana take on Pune in today's first match

In today's second match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Telugu Titans will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas, which is popularly known as Southern derby. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi, PKL 2019
Haryana Steelers players tackle a raider
In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first game will be played between Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan. Telugu Titans will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru, in the second match. Today’s first match will see two new coaches in competition: Rakesh Kumar (Haryana) and Anup Kumar (Pune). Earlier, in PKL 2019, Haryana have defeated Pune. The Haryana vs Pune kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 39, Match 2: Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas live streaming
 
Head to head, Puneri Paltan have an advantage as they won five out of seven matches while Haryana Steelers won two. The Hyderabad vs Chennai match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of the first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
 
Stay tuned for Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas live match score here

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh