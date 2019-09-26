JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2019 » News

Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Patna take on Delhi in today's match in Jaipur

Pardeep Narwal will be eyeing 1100 raid points while Naveen Kumar will look to register 16th consecutive Super 10 in PKL 2019. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Pardeep Narwal, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2019
Patna Pirates' Pardeep Narwal raids against Bengal Warriors
In today’s Pro Kabaddi 2019 match, Patna Pirates will take on Dabang Delhi at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. This match will feature two best raiders – Pardeep Narwal and Naveen Kumar -- of Pro kabaddi league. Pardeep Narwal will be eyeing 1100 raid points while Naveen Kumar will look to register 16th consecutive Super 10 in PKL 2019.
 
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 59, Match 1: Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi Live streaming
 
The Patna vs Delhi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
 
Stay tuned for Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi live match updates
 
Watch Match 66: Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi video highlights here
 


CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh