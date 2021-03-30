Puma signs multi-year deal with Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020: Virat Kohli pens emotional note for fans after RCB's exit
No rest days: RCB skipper Virat Kohli gears up for IPL 2021
IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore to begin camp on Mar 29, says Hesson
RCB show how they planned Glenn Maxwell's IPL bid in video
Nerves, hesitation reasons for RCB not making big totals: Virat Kohli
-
Global sports brand PUMA has signed a strategic long-term partnership with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). With this, PUMA has become the only global sports brand to currently be associated with an IPL franchise.
Under the terms of the deal, PUMA will be the official kit partner of the team from the upcoming IPL 2021 season. The partnership marks the coming together of two of the biggest names in the world of cricket in India. PUMA's on-going association with RCB skipper, Virat Kohli and the success of PUMA one8 makes this partnership a natural progression for the brand.
RCB Team Captain and PUMA athlete, Virat Kohli said, "It's great to welcome PUMA to the RCB family! A global brand with a strong sporting vision and great quality products, their extensive distribution network through offline and online channels will ensure fans have access to RCB merchandise across the country. Over the years, I have had a great experience working with the brand and I'm excited to see PUMA extend its partnership with the team that I play for."
"We are excited to partner with RCB, one of the most popular teams in the Indian Premier League. Our similar brand ethos coupled with the team's growing fan base and extensive social following makes RCB our ideal partner on the cricket pitch," Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India, and Southeast Asia said in an official release.
"Over the last few months, the sport has had a positive influence by bringing about a sense of cheer among our consumers. With more people playing and following their favourite game, the culture of sport will definitely strengthen and evolve further. We are committed to fuelling this passion by continuing to invest in the right products, partners, and players in the sporting ecosystem," he added.
Speaking about RCB's partnership with PUMA, Rajesh V Menon, Vice President and Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, "RCB's ethos is to embody the philosophy of #PLAYBOLD and truly embrace the challenger spirit in all that we do as a cricket team, a brand, and business. RCB is delighted to associate with Puma, the only global sports brand associated with a T20 franchise, as our official kit partners. Both RCB and PUMA have common sensibilities and have built on a strong lifestyle proposition. We are positive that with PUMA's marketing capabilities, fans will have access to not only great merchandise but also some very interesting activations and engagements through the IPL season and beyond."
The IPL 2021 edition is set to commence on April 9 with RCB and Mumbai Indians locking horns in the tournament opener in Chennai.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor