PV Sindhu out of Thailand Open after losing to Chen Yu Fei in semifinals

Star India shuttler P V Sindhu made an exit from Thailand Open after going down in straight games to Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei in the semifinals here on Saturday.
Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, lost 17-21 16-21 to third seeded Chen in 43 minutes to end an impressive run in the Super 500 tournament.
Sindhu, seeded sixth, enjoyed a 6-4 head-to-head count coming into the match but she was not at her usual self against the Chinese, who dished out an aggressive badminton to come up trumps against the Indian.
The 26-year-old from Hyderabad had lost to Chen the last time they faced off at the 2019 BWF World Tour Finals.
After an initial 3-3 battle, Sindhu was lagging 7-11 at the interval in the first game.
Things didn't change much as Chen continued to dominate the rallies and eventually held five game points.
Sinhu saved two before handing the opening game to her Chinese rival.
The world number 7 Indian produced a better show in the second game, leading 6-3 before moving into the break with a narrow two-point cushion.
But the Chinese world number 4 soon tightened her game and turned the tables, moving to a 15-12 advantage. Sindhu couldn't stop the run of the play as Chen eventually grabbed four match points and converted it comfortably.
Sindhu, who has won two Super 300 titles this season at the Syed Modi International and Swiss Open, will next compete at the Indonesia Masters Super 500 scheduled to be held in Jakartka from June 7 to 12.
