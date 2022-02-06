Rasheed's suggestions in field helped me to have free mind: Yash Dhull

After lifting the 2022 U19 World Cup, India skipper Yash Dhull opened up on his bond with vice-captain Shaik Rasheed and how he helped him in the leadership role as a vice-captain.

India lifted a record fifth U19 World Cup title after defeating in the summit clash here at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Saturday. Few of the squad members including Shaik Rasheed and Yash Dhull had tested positive for COVID-19 midway through the tournament, but whoever stepped in did their role perfectly and India did not lose a single game in the 2022 U19 World Cup.

"Shaik Rasheed is my best friend, we have dinners together. When we were batting together in the final, the thought was to take it deep and then finish it five-seven overs earlier. We were dismissed but Nishant Sindhu played well. In the field, Rasheed kept suggesting me and it helped me to have a free mind. It also gave me confidence that I am making the right decisions," said Dhull while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.

The Yash Dhull-led side defeated the Three Lions in the summit clash by four wickets. Earlier, India had won the U19 World Cup in 2000, 2008, 2012, and 2018. Raj Bawa scalped five wickets while Ravi Kumar took four as was bowled out for 189. Nishant Sindhu and Shaik Rasheed then played knocks of 50 each as India won the final by four wickets.

"It is a big moment, everyone was supporting was so it is a big moment for us to win the tournament. It is a team effort, backing players is a sign of a good team. We kept moving ahead with a positive mindset. Medium pacers have been doing well for us since the Asia Cup, Ravi Kumar gave us a good start and Raj Bawa was exceptional," said Dhull.

"Raj Bawa has an important role as an all-rounder. His mindset is really good and he has full confidence in his game. Bawa takes the batter by surprise through his bouncers. He bowls it real quick.

Talking about the future, Dhull said: "I want to play only. The focus will be on the game, the rest of the things will take care of themselves. I will take it match-by-match. Let's see what happens."

Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced an INR 40 lakh reward for every player of the U19 World Cup-winning team. He also said that every member of the support staff will be getting INR 25 lakh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)