Rashid Khan re-signs for Adelaide Strikers ahead of upcoming BBL

Adelaide Strikers on Monday confirmed the franchise has re-signed for the upcoming (BBL).

Currently representing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, Rashid has reiterated his love for the city of Adelaide, as well as the passionate Strikers fans from around the country and the world, on numerous occasions throughout his years in blue.

"I won't leave this club. I love Adelaide, the fans, the team, everyone. It is a great honour for me to be here playing for the Strikers. I love playing in front of the beautiful crowd at Adelaide Oval, it is one of my favourite grounds in the world, especially New Year. That is a night I always have in my mind; I always want to play that night," said Rashid in an official release.

"There is so much love from the crowd. Not only during games but always when I am in Adelaide. The fans give me so much love and respect and I try to give my best performance to brings smiles to their faces," he added.

With the ball in hand as a Striker, Rashid's numbers show 50 games, 72 wickets, 105 dot balls, an average of 17.46 and a strike rate of 16.19. On the other side of the coin, he has 314 runs at a strike rate of 155.45 including 20 sixes. The star's BBL resume also includes 13 catches taken in the field.

These numbers, while remarkable, only tell a small portion of the story. Poised to wear blue for the fifth season, he has become much more to the Strikers than a leading wicket-taker and star attraction.

A genuine star across multiple international competitions, Rashid brings unparalleled experience alongside an attitude for the game that provides benefits both on and off the field.

