Virat Kohli top brand value based on social media engagement: Report

Captain Virat Kohli has the highest brand value among Indian cricketers based on social media engagement for the period August-October 2020, according to Checkbrand, an online sentiment analysis company which analyses brands on the basis of 360 online sentiment approach.
Kohli's brand value in monetary terms based on engagement and followers stood at Rs.3.28 billion, followed by Sachin Tendulkar at Rs.1.67 billion, MS Dhoni at Rs.1.24 billion, and Rohit Sharma at Rs.0.96 billion.
Kohli has a brand score of 43.94 and is followed two players who have retired from international cricket , Yuvraj Singh (40.40) and Sachin Tendulkar (37.51).
The most trending (Twitter, Google Search, Wiki, YouTube etc) player was Yuvraj in this period (1622), followed by Rohit (1591) and Kohli (1574), Harbhajan (1376) and Parthiv Patel (1362).
Kohli takes the top position when it comes to engagement on social media at 1.1 lakh followed by Dhoni 1.02 lakh, Rohit at 0.80 lakh, Kapil Dev at 0.51 lakh and Hardik Pandaya at 0.40 lakh.
Top three positions are undertaken by former cricketers when it comes to mentions. Kapil has the highest mentions in the last quarter (8.8 lakh), Dhoni (6.2 lakh), Irfan Pathan (4.27 lakh), and Kohli (3.45 lakh).
--IANS
rkm/qma
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
