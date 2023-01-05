Samson ruled out on advice of medical team, Jitesh is his replacement: BCCI

The on Thursday said it has called up Vidarbha wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma after was ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series against on the advice of the board's medical team.

Samson hurt his left knee while attempting to field a ball near the boundary ropes during the first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

"He was taken for scans and a specialist opinion this afternoon in Mumbai by the medical team and has been advised rest and rehabilitation," the apex cricket body said in a statement.

"The all-India senior selection committee has named Jitesh Sharma as replacement for ."



Sharma was picked on the basis of his impressive performances for Punjab Kings in the IPL.

India play the second T20I against in Pune on Thursday.

The hosts lead the three-match series 1-0 following their narrow two-run win in the opener.

India's updated squad for T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

