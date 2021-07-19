Shikhar Dhawan completes 10,000 runs as opener in international cricket

India's stand-in white-ball captain has completed 10,000 runs as an opener in international cricket.

The left-handed batsman achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match series here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, and Rohit Sharma are the other four Indian batsman to have scored more than 10,000 runs as an opener in international cricket.

In the first ODI against Sri Lanka, Dhawan also became the tenth Indian batsman to score 6000 runs in the 50-over format.

Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Mohammed Azharuddin, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag are the other nine batsmen who have scored more than 6000 runs in the ODI format.

(86*) and Ishan Kishan (59) starred with the bat as India defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the first ODI here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. With this win, India has gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second ODI will now be played on Tuesday.

Earlier, India kept on taking wickets at regular intervals, but Chamika Karunaratne's unbeaten 43-run knock helped Sri Lanka post 262/9. For India, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Deepak Chahar returned with two wickets each.

