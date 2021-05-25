Shoaib Akhtar was the fastest bowler I ever faced: Michael Clarke

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke called Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar the fastest bowler he ever faced. Clarke, who played 115 Tests, 345 ODIs and 34 T20Is in a 12-year international career, said Shoaib could deliver at a speed of 160 kmph.

"Shoaib Akhtar was the fastest I faced. He could bowl 160 [kmph]. Different type of bowler, who could bowl quick for three overs. Flintoff was quick for 12 overs. Lee was quick. Shoaib was quicker. Shaun Tait, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee and Jason Gillespie were fast. But Shoaib Akhtar was the fastest," Clarke said on the Uncensored Podcast.

Clarke also praised former Australia spinner Shane Warne for drawing a line between off-field and on-field activities.

"He would always leave the things happening off the field, off the field. Generally, Warnie would have a smoke as he was walking onto the ground. He will try to hide it somewhere. And when he finished his smoke and put it out, he knew that it was game time. He crossed that line and whatever he had going off the field, he would leave it there, go and do his stuff on the field and when he came back, he knew it was still going to be there," Clarke said.

--IANS

rkm/kh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)