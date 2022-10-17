Shocked that Sourav was deprived of second term as BCCI president: Mamata

-
ALSO READ
Sourav Ganguly joins hands with Noida-based edtech startup Classplus
'Fingers crossed': Bumrah not out of T20 World Cup yet, says Sourav Ganguly
Not politics but educational app my new venture, clarifies Sourav Ganguly
Ganguly has not resigned, clarifies BCCI secy Jay Shah after cryptic tweet
Roger Binny likely to succeed Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president: Report
-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she was shocked that former India captain Sourav Ganguly was deprived of a second term as BCCI president.
Banerjee, while talking to reporters at the Kolkata airport before leaving for a trip to north Bengal, also said she would urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene so that Ganguly is allowed to contest the elections for ICC chief.
"Sourav has proved himself to be an able administrator, and I am shocked at his removal from the BCCI president's post. This was injustice meted out to him.
I will request the PM to ensure that Ganguly is allowed to contest elections for ICC chief, she said.
There should be no politics on this matter, Banerjee added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 15:14 IST