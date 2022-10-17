Shocked that Sourav was deprived of second term as BCCI president: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she was shocked that former India captain was deprived of a second term as president.

Banerjee, while talking to reporters at the Kolkata airport before leaving for a trip to north Bengal, also said she would urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene so that Ganguly is allowed to contest the elections for ICC chief.

"Sourav has proved himself to be an able administrator, and I am shocked at his removal from the president's post. This was injustice meted out to him.

I will request the PM to ensure that Ganguly is allowed to contest elections for ICC chief, she said.

There should be no politics on this matter, Banerjee added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)