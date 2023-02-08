SKY continues to lead T20I ranking chart, Gill achieves career-best rank

India's Suryakumar Yadav remained static at the top spot, while compatriot Shubman Gill shot up to a career-best 30th position in the batting chart of the Men's T20I Player Rankings released on Wednesday.

Surya continues to lead the batting list with 906 rating points.

Gill achieved a career-best position after smashing a match-winning century against New Zealand in the third and final ODI in Ahmedabad recently.

Gill's 126 not out off 63 balls that contributed to India's huge 168-run victory and helped the home team seal the series 2-1, lifted him an incredible 168 slots.

The 23-year-old, who has now slammed centuries in all three formats of the game, is ranked sixth in ODIs and 62nd in Tests.

Besides, Virat Kohli has dropped a rung to the 15 position among batters, while K L Rahul slid two places (27th) and skipper Rohit Sharma was further behind in the 29th spot.

Young left-handed wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan has also dropped three places to 48th.

No Indian bowler, however, features in the top 10 T20 bowlers list.

But left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh moved eight slots to reach a career-best 13th position after finishing with two for 16 in Ahmedabad.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar dropped a place to 21st, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel are static at 29th and 30th spots respectively.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who grabbed four for 16 and smashed a 17-ball 30, has progressed in all three lists.

He has moved up from 53rd to 50th among batters, 66th to 46th among bowlers and is in second place among all-rounders, only a couple of rating points behind Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hassan.

Daryl Mitchell has gained four spots and is in joint-25th position in the latest weekly update that considers performance in the Ahmedabad match for T20Is and the final match of the South Africa-England series for the ODI rankings.

England captain Jos Buttler's match-winning 131 in Kimberley has helped him progress six places to 20th position while South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has advanced five places to reach 19th position after finishing with four for 62 in the high-scoring match.

Dawid Malan (up 31 places to 58th among batters) and fast bowler Jofra Archer (up 13 places to 22nd among bowlers) are other England players to move up in the ODI rankings.

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen is up 11 places to 42nd among batters.

