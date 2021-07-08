Sri Lanka cricket board set to make big financial gains amid India series

-
ALSO READ
India vs Sri Lanka: Dhawan to lead, Shaw and Padikkal earn call-ups
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI playing 11, toss result, live streaming
India vs Sri Lanka full schedule, squad, match time, live telecast details
Rajapaksa thanks Xi for China's vote against UNHRC resolution against Lanka
India vs England 1st Test: Chennai pitch likely to be slow despite grass
-
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the governing body of the game in the island nation, is set to make big gains financially from the white ball series against India staring here on July 13.
"We had initially finalised to host three matches. But after some negotiations with the Indian cricket board, we managed to increase the matches to six which will enable us to raise an additional US 6 million dollars in revenue," SLC president Shammi Silva was quoted as saying in the Daily Star newspaper.
The report also said that the Sri Lankan board stands to earn US 12 million dollars from the six-match series.
"SLC will be able to provide a large income to the country with Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa's vision of building a strong economy through sports," Silva, 60, said.
"We missed out on several tours as scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, yet we did not reduce the monthly salaries and allowances of our cricketers," Silva said on how the COVID-19 pandemic affected Sri Lankan cricket finances.
"None of their facilities were deducted either. In the face of this situation the cricketers should give out their best display to the country."
The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will take place on July 13.
--IANS
nr/qma
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor