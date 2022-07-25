Sri Lanka posts 378 against Pakistan, gets key wicket of Shafique on Day 2

-
-
Asitha Fernando claimed a key wicket with the second ball of Pakistan's innings, dismissing Abdullah Shafique without scoring Monday to give Sri Lanka an early advantage in the second cricket test.
Shafique poked at a delivery that he should have left alone and ended up getting a thick inside edge onto his stumps. Pakistan was 15-1 at lunch on Day 2.
Shafique was the player of the match in the series opener, scoring 160 during a marathon innings to guide Pakistan to a record successful run chase at Galle.
Babar Azam had a nervous moment in the second over of Pakistan's innings when Sri Lanka had a review of an LBW decision rejected. He was not out on seven at lunch and Imam-ul-Haq was unbeaten on four.
Sri Lanka resumed Monday on the overnight total of 315-6 and batted for most of the morning session before being dismissed for 378 in its first innings.
Fast bowler Naseem Shah accounted for both overnight batsmen Dunith Wellalage (11) and Niroshan Dickwella (51).
Ramesh Mendis was last man dismissed for a rearguard 35. The tail-ender added 45 runs for the 9th and 10th wickets as the lower order contributed some valuable runs.
Naseem Shah and Yasir Shah finished with three wickets apiece.
Pakistan leads the three-match series after winning the first test by four wickets.
The second test was scheduled to be played at Colombo but was shifted to Galle because of the political unrest in the country.
