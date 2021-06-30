Srihari Natraj qualifies for Tokyo Olympics after FINA approves QT

-
ALSO READ
No pomp, no revelry: Tokyo Olympics seem to be weirdest ever for athletes
Entire Indian contingent will be vaccinated before Tokyo Olympics, says IOA
IOC announces names of refugee athletes for Tokyo Olympics 2021
No branded apparel, only India will be written on Olympics apparel: Rijiju
Indian boxers to have three-week training camp abroad before Olympics 2021
-
Indian swimmer Srihari Natraj officially booked himself a Tokyo Olympics berth on Wednesday after the sport's world governing body FINA approved his 'A' standard qualification time in the men's 100m backstroke time trial at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome.
"...Srihari Nataraj Olympic qualification time of 53.77 (seconds) swam in the time trial at the Sette Colli Trophy is affirmed by FINA. SFI had put forward its representation to FINA for this. Srihari joins Sajan Prakash as India's A qualification entry to Tokyo," the Swimming Federation of India tweeted.
Nataraj's feat came on Sunday was also new national record, which was enough to achieve the 'A' mark for the Tokyo Games set at 53.85 seconds.
In time trials, swimmers do not compete against other rivals but they get a chance to better their timing.
The Bengaluru swimmer was allowed a time trial by the organisers on the last day for Olympic qualification. The time needed to be officially approved by FINA.
The Tokyo Olympics will mark the first time when two Indian swimmers will take part in the Summer Games after achieving a direct qualification.
Sajan Prakash had scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indian swimmer to breach the Olympic A standard in the men's 200m butterfly in the same event.
The 27-year-old bettered 2010 Asian Games bronze medallist Virdhawal Khade's previous mark of 1:49.86 seconds.
While it will be Nataraj's maiden Olympics, the Tokyo Games will be Prakash's second appearance at the extravaganza, having represented India in Rio in 2016.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor