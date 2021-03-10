Thomas Bach re-elected as IOC president until 2025

(IOC) President Thomas Bach was on Wednesday re-elected for an additional four-year term.

"Olympic champion Thomas Bach has been re-elected for an additional four-year term as President of the (IOC)," the official Twitter handle of Olympics wrote.

Earlier in the day, Bach said the Tokyo Olympics will definitely take place, but the question still remains on how it will be going ahead in a safe fashion.

Tokyo Olympics are set to take place from July 23-August 8 this year. The Games were scheduled to go-ahead last year but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While giving the opening address on the opening day of the 137th IOC Session, Bach said: "There is no reason to doubt the Olympics opening ceremony will take place on July 23. The question is not whether the Olympics will take place, the question is how.

"Tokyo remains the best prepared Olympic city ever and at this moment, we have no reason to doubt that the Opening Ceremony will take place on 23rd July," he added.

Bach also said that many athletes have already been vaccinated and by the time the Games come, many more would be vaccinated and people can expect safe Olympics this year.

"The IOC is working at full speed together with our Japanese partners and friends to make the postponed Olympic Games a safe manifestation of peace, solidarity, and resilience of humankind in overcoming the pandemic," said Bach.

"A considerable number of Olympic athletes are even already or about to be vaccinated in time for Tokyo Games. This situation will even improve greatly the closer we get to the Opening Ceremony," he added.

Talking about how IOC is planning to make Olympics a safe event, Bach said: "We will consider how each of these groups will interact with one another and what specific measures are needed to guide those interactions in order to keep everyone safe."

"This fight against the virus, as we all know, is a tough one. But we are fighting this fight, for and like, Olympic athletes. This means with full determination, with the will to win, with hard work every day, & with all the physical and mental strength we have," he added.

