Thomas Bach re-elected as IOC president until 2025

-
ALSO READ
IOC back in Tokyo as world prepares for next year's Summer Olympics
Thomas Bach encourages Tokyo Olympics-bound athletes to get vaccinated
Tokyo Olympics 2020 to have 'reasonable' crowd size, says IOC chief
All 33 sports 'unanimously' want 2020 Tokyo Games: Francesco Ricci Bitti
Olympic leaders raise hopes for safe Tokyo Games with fans in the venues
-
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach was on Wednesday re-elected for an additional four-year term.
"Olympic champion Thomas Bach has been re-elected for an additional four-year term as President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC)," the official Twitter handle of Olympics wrote.
Earlier in the day, Bach said the Tokyo Olympics will definitely take place, but the question still remains on how it will be going ahead in a safe fashion.
Tokyo Olympics are set to take place from July 23-August 8 this year. The Games were scheduled to go-ahead last year but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
While giving the opening address on the opening day of the 137th IOC Session, Bach said: "There is no reason to doubt the Olympics opening ceremony will take place on July 23. The question is not whether the Olympics will take place, the question is how.
"Tokyo remains the best prepared Olympic city ever and at this moment, we have no reason to doubt that the Opening Ceremony will take place on 23rd July," he added.
Bach also said that many athletes have already been vaccinated and by the time the Games come, many more would be vaccinated and people can expect safe Olympics this year.
"The IOC is working at full speed together with our Japanese partners and friends to make the postponed Olympic Games a safe manifestation of peace, solidarity, and resilience of humankind in overcoming the pandemic," said Bach.
"A considerable number of Olympic athletes are even already or about to be vaccinated in time for Tokyo Games. This situation will even improve greatly the closer we get to the Opening Ceremony," he added.
Talking about how IOC is planning to make Olympics a safe event, Bach said: "We will consider how each of these groups will interact with one another and what specific measures are needed to guide those interactions in order to keep everyone safe."
"This fight against the virus, as we all know, is a tough one. But we are fighting this fight, for and like, Olympic athletes. This means with full determination, with the will to win, with hard work every day, & with all the physical and mental strength we have," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor