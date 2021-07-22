Tokyo Olympics: Brazil's Richarlison scores hat-trick against Germany

Brazilian forward Richarlison scored a hat-trick in the match against at International Stadium, Yokohama on Thursday. This is the first hat-trick scored in the men's football event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Richarlison scored his first goal of the day in the seventh minute. He saw his first shot saved by goalkeeper Florian Mueller. But the ball rebounded perfectly for the striker and he made no mistake the second time around, slotting past Mueller to give the lead.

The Everton forward's second goal came in the 22nd minute with a header past Mueller from a delightful cross by Guilherme Arana.

The hat-trick came in the 30th minute as Richarlison turned on his right and curled a strike past Mueller into the far corner.

Richarlison's strikes helped Brazil, the 2016 Rio Olympics gold-medalists, lead 3-0 at half-time.

--IANS

nr/kh

