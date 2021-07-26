Tokyo Olympics: Japan's Naomi Osaka breezes into third round

-
Japanese tennis sensation Naomi Osaka cruised into the third round of women's singles event in Tokyo 2020 Olympics here at centre court on Ariake Tennis Park.
Naomi Osaka recorded her second straight-sets victory of the showpiece event, defeating Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland by 6-3 6-2 to move into the next round.
The home favourite spent no time in getting off the mark as she broke the early serve of Golubic and took the first set 6-3. The Swiss tried to pose a challenge in second set but Osaka's big forehand never gave her a chance to get the momentum in the match. In the end, the world number two took the second set dominantly -- 6-2.
Also through was another former major winner, Garbine Muguruza of Spain, who beat Wang Qiang of China 6-3, 6-0.
Earlier on Sunday, 2021 Australian Open champion defeated China's Saisai Zheng 6-1, 6-4 in the first round. Elsewhere, Wimbledon 2021 champion Ashleigh Barty was knocked out of the women's singles. Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo defeated Barty 6-4, 6-3 in straight sets to enter the second round. The entire match lasted one hour and 34 minutes.
