Tokyo Olympics: CA Bhavani Devi crashes out of women's individual sabre

India's lone representative at fencing, Chadalavada Anandha Sundhararaman Bhavani Devi, also known as CA Bhavani Devi lost the round of 32 match against France's Manon Brunet in women's individual sabre here at Makuhari Messe B Hall Yellow Piste.
Manon Brunet dominated Bhavani over the two halves as she defeated the Indian by 15-7 and marched into the round of 16.
Experienced French fourth seed started the match-up on a great note as she outclassed the Indian fencer by 8-2 in the first half.
Going into the second half, Brunet continued her momentum and in the end, very easily won the match. Bhavani tried to deflect the inevitable by putting a fight in the last moments of the game but it was too late for FIE ranked 42 to come back in the match.
Brunet now lead the head to head against Bhavani by 4-1 after this victory.
Earlier in the round of 64 match, Bhavani overpowered Tunisia's Ben Azizi Nadia by 15-3 in just 6 minutes and 14 seconds to become the first Indian in history to win the match at Olympics.
Bhavani dominated that match from the word go as fencer reached 8 points without a reply from Tunisian youngster in the first half. Nadia couldn't hold much in the second half too. Bhavani Devi was pumped from the first 'En Garde' and led all the way through.
