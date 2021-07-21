Top-ranked shooter Amber Hill tests positive, will miss Tokyo Olympics

Top-ranked shooter Amber Hill has tested positive for COVID-19 at home in Britain and will miss the Tokyo Olympics.

The world No. 1 in women's skeet says: There are no words to describe how I'm feeling right now.

Hill's event is scheduled on Sunday and Monday and no shooter will take Britain's entry as her replacement.

She says: I don't have any symptoms, I will now isolate as per the government guidance.

Hill reached the semifinals in skeet at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)