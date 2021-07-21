DD Sports will live broadcast Tokyo Olympics 2021

-
ALSO READ
Olympics 2021: Badminton full schedule, match time, live telecast in India
India to host badminton world championship in 2026, says BWF
Tokyo Olympics 2021 India contingent: List of Indian athletes, officials
BAI writes to IOA to allow 4 coaches including for Olympic-bound shuttlers
Olympics 2021: Men's and Women's football full schedule, match timings
-
DD Sports will broadcast the Tokyo Olympics live daily while other channels of Doordarshan and the All India Radio (AIR) will air special programmes on the mega international sporting event.
The Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to begin on July 23.
"Behold the mega coverage of Olympics 2020, brought to you by Prasar Bharati, through its twin network of Doordarshan and All India Radio, and dedicated sports channel DD Sports," the information and broadcasting ministry said on Wednesday.
The coverage spans from "pre to post-Olympics" and will be available on the public broadcaster's television, radio and digital platforms across the country, it added.
"Different sporting events at the Olympics will be broadcast live daily on DD Sports from 5 am to 7 pm," the ministry said, adding that the "details of the same will be made available every day on DD Sports and AIR Sports Twitter handles".
The ministry said DD Sports will produce a four-hour-plus discussion-based show with sports celebrities as a precursor to the Tokyo Olympics, contributing towards the "Cheer for India" campaign.
This special show will be broadcast live on DD Sports from 11 am to 1 pm on July 22 and July 23, the ministry said.
"Each day, there will be two different sessions with different themes. The two sessions of July 22 will be repeated from 7 pm to 9 pm the same day and from 9 am to 11 am the next day on July 23 on DD Sports," it added.
According to the programme schedule shared by the ministry, AIR capital stations, the FM Rainbow network, DRM (digital radio of AIR) and other AIR stations will broadcast a curtain-raiser programme on the Tokyo Olympics on July 22.
"The programme will also be carried over Youtube channel, DTH and on NewsonAir mobile app within the territory of India," the ministry said.
While the AIR stations will air daily highlights of the games from July 23 for its listeners, the FM Rainbow network will provide periodic updates from July 24.
"Breaking news may also be broadcast on the FM channels whenever India wins a medal," the ministry said.
All AIR capital stations, the FM Rainbow network, DRM and other radio stations of the public broadcasters will also air "off-tube" commentaries of "select" hockey and badminton matches.
"AIR will broadcast off-tube commentary of quarter-finals and matches for bronze medal only if Indian teams feature in those matches. Broadcast of off-tube commentary of hockey matches is subject to availability of live feed," the ministry said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor