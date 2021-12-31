Travis Head tests positive for COVID-19, to miss 4th Ashes in Sydney

-
ALSO READ
Head, Warner help Australia to 196-run lead in Ashes opener
Ashes, 3rd Test: Boland named in Australia playing XI, Cummins returns
Ashes: England in big trouble in third test amid virus scare
The Ashes: Back in charge, Steve Smith wins toss and bats against England
A quick rundown on the Ashes ahead of Australia vs England 3rd test
-
Australia batter Travis Head has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been ruled out of the 4th Ashes Test at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
Head had tested positive on Friday from a routine PCR test becoming the first player in either squad to be affected.
"As part of our testing procedures, we are PCR testing players, their families and our support staff daily," said a Cricket Australia spokesperson in an official Cricket Australia release.
"Unfortunately, Travis returned a positive Covid-19 result earlier today. Thankfully, he is asymptomatic at this stage. We anticipate that he will be available to play in the fifth Vodafone men's Ashes Test in Hobart," he added.
Mitchell Marsh, Nic Maddinson and Josh Inglis have all been called up to Australia's squad as replacements.
Earlier on Thursday, it was confirmed that England coach Chris Silverwood would also be absent from the Sydney Test, after the COVID-19 outbreak in the touring team's camp grew to seven.
Silverwood awoke on Thursday to the news that he had been identified as close contact, after a family member in the touring party contracted the virus.
Following this, ICC match referee David Boon was tested positive for COVID-19 and was replaced by Steve Bernard, who is based in New South Wales.
Australia has already retained the Ashes after gaining an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. The fourth Test will begin on January 5.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor