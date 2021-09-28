Last two IPL 2021 league games to be played concurrently, says BCCI

-
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced that the last two matches of IPL 2021 league phase will be played concurrently.
"In a first for the IPL, the last two league matches before the VIVO IPL 2021 Playoffs will be played concurrently," said a release from the BCCI.
This means that the afternoon match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi will be shifted to the evening slot of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in Dubai. Both matches will be played simultaneously at 7:30pm IST (6pm UAE time).
The decision to release the tender of media rights for 2023-2027 IPL was also taken in the meeting. It will be released immediately after the announcement of two new teams in the IPL on October 25.
