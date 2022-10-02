LATEST NEWS
You are here: Home » Sports » Cricket » Cricket News
Manchester City brings United down to earth with 6-3 rout in derby
F1: Perez wins Singapore GP, faces probe for safety car infringement
Business Standard

Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to complete 11,000 runs in T20 history

Star batter Virat Kohli on Sunday became the first India to complete 11,000 runs in T20 history

Topics
Virat Kohli | T20 internationals | India vs South Africa

ANI  Cricket 

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

Star batter Virat Kohli on Sunday became the first India to complete 11,000 runs in T20 history.

Kohli achieved this feat during the second T20I against South Africa here at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday. In the match after scoring 19 runs, Virat became the fastest to reach 11,000 T20 runs in just 354 matches.

Kohli slammed a stunning six over the long-off in the Wayne Parnell's over to reach this milestone. With that six in Parnell's over Kohli registered his name in the history book to become the first India to complete 11,000 runs in T20 history.

During the match, Kohli displayed his class. For a moment, everything was mesmerized by the beautiful shots that Suryakumar was playing but Kohli made his presence count with some quality shots around the park.

In the match, India batter Suryakumar Yadav also entered the elite list as he completed 1000 runs in T20I and became the third fastest Indian batter to achieve this feat.

Talking about the match Kohli is currently playing at 50 not out while Dinesh Karthik is at 1*.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Virat Kohli

First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 23:19 IST

`