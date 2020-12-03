I thought Virat Kohli will burn out at some stages of his career: Laxman

-
ALSO READ
India vs Australia: Three mistakes Kohli made as a captain in ODI series
Kohli beats Tendulkar to become fastest cricketer to score 12,000 ODI runs
ICC ODI rankings: Kohli retains top spot; Bumrah second in bowlers list
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli's Sunday challenge - Improve ODI average at SCG
IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli becomes 2nd IPL player to hit 500 fours
-
Former cricketer VVS Laxman has lavished praise on Virat Kohli who recently breached the 12000-run mark in ODIs, saying the current Indian skipper has been able to play with the same intensity he used to when he made his debut in 2008.
Check IND vs AUS 1st T20I playing 11 prediction and head to head stats here
Kohli on Wednesday became the fastest batsman to score 12,000 runs in One-Day Internationals. He reached the milestone in the third and final ODI of the three-match series against Australia at the Manuka Oval which India won by 13 runs.
The Indian skipper has taken 242 innings (251 matches) to score 12,000 ODI runs, 58 less than legendary Sachin Tendulkar who had reached the landmark in 300 ODI innings (309 matches).
AUS vs IND 1st T20I preview
"I think, the way he has played in each and every series, the kind of intensity he has maintained each and every day, when he's on the cricket field is unbelievable, because at some stage I thought that will be the biggest challenge for Virat Kohli, at some stages he will burn out, but not even once we have seen that energy drop down when Virat is on the cricket field, whether he is batting or he is fielding," Laxman said while speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.
Kohli has also played 86 Tests and 82 T20Is in which he has scored 7,240 and 2,794 runs respectively. In total, he has hit 70 centuries (27 in Tests and 43 in ODIs).
Check India-Australia series latest news updates here
Laxman said one of the great things about Kohli has been his ability to perform under pressure. The 32-year-old has scored 26 of his 42 ODI centuries while chasing.
"...if you see his one-day record how many hundreds did he get while chasing and then you know that you've got a target to achieve, there's always a scoreboard pressure on him, but he relishes pressure, he relishes responsibility and that's what gets the best out of him," said Laxman.
Check IND vs AUS T20Is full schedule and free live streaming details here
Having said that, 2020 turned out to be the only year since Kohli's debut where he was unable to score a single hundred in ODIs.
Team India, who lost the ODI series 1-2, will now look to seek revenge against Australia in the three-match T20I series against beginning Friday at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor