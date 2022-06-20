WI pacer Kemar Roach equals Michael Holding's tally of 249 test wickets

-
West Indies pacer Kemar Roach on Sunday scalped his 249th wicket and equalled the Test wicket tally of the former pacer Michael Holding.
Roach achieved this feat during the first Test against Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday, where he scalped a total of 7 wickets in both the innings. The pacer now stands at the seventh spot on the list of highest Test wicket-takers of West Indies.
Former pacer Michael Holding stands at number six due to a better economy rate than Roach. The first on the list is Courtney Andrew Walsh, with a total of 519 wickets.
"It's a great feeling, I am a person of stats. To be up there with the legends puts me in the bracket as well," said Roach after the first Test against Bangladesh ended.
Roach and captain Kraigg Brathwaite shined for West Indies, helping them seal a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday.
It was a memorable outing for the Windies, outplaying Bangladesh in all departments. With this win, they have taken a 1-0 lead in the series.
"We had to be patient. The pitch played better and the ball got softer. We did well the second new ball, the supporting guys were fantastic. It's a good performance because we won the game as well, definitely in the top five," said Roach.
Chasing a target of 84, Windies lost captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Raymon Reifer for single-digit scores in the second over. All-rounder Nkrumah Bonner was dismissed next for a duck, sinking WI to 9/3.
John Campbell and Jermaine Blackwood took control of the West Indies innings next. The duo ensured that their side achieved the target without any further hiccup by seven wickets. Campbell finished with an unbeaten 58 while Blackwood with 26.
Both the teams will be squaring off for the second Test of the two-match series, at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Saint Lucia on Friday.
