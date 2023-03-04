Mumbai vs Gujarat, WPL 2023 Live Score: Mooney wins toss, Giants to bowl

The Women’s Premier League begins with the first match between and Gujarat Giants at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 Live Score

Before the start of the game, an opening ceremony for WPL 2023 will be held where Bollywood stars like Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani will perform. AP Dhillon will be another sensation at the event.

The match will begin at 08:00 pm IST and the toss will take place half an hour before the start of the game at 07:30 pm IST. This game will be a battle for all-rounders. Here’s a look at the stories one must have a look at before the match begins.

Mumbai Indians predicted playing 11

Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, (c), Amelia Kerr, Natalie Sciver, Chloe Tryon, Jintimani Kalita, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Sonam Yadav, Saika Ishaque

Gujarat Giants predicted playing 11

Beth Mooney (c), Sabbineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Hurley Gala, Monica Patel

