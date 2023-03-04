Refresh / Auto Refresh
Mumbai vs Gujarat, WPL 2023 Live Score: Mooney wins toss, Giants to bowl
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 Live Score Updates: Catch all the updates from the first game of the Women's Premiere League here
Topics Women's Premier League | Mumbai Indians | Harmanpreet kaurBS Web Team |
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023 Live Score. Photo: WPL Twitter
Introduction
The Women’s Premier League begins with the first match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
READ MORE
READ MORE
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 Live Score
The Women’s Premier League begins with the first match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Before the start of the game, an opening ceremony for WPL 2023 will be held where Bollywood stars like Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani will perform. AP Dhillon will be another sensation at the event.
The match will begin at 08:00 pm IST and the toss will take place half an hour before the start of the game at 07:30 pm IST. This game will be a battle for all-rounders. Here’s a look at the stories one must have a look at before the match begins.
Mumbai Indians predicted playing 11
Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Natalie Sciver, Chloe Tryon, Jintimani Kalita, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Sonam Yadav, Saika Ishaque
Gujarat Giants predicted playing 11
Beth Mooney (c), Sabbineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Hurley Gala, Monica Patel
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023 Live Score Updates: Catch all the updates from the first match of the Women's Premier LeagueREAD LESS