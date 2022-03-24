3D ads come to Facebook, Instagram in step toward the metaverse

-
ALSO READ
What is Metaverse - Facebook's big bet, and next big thing after internet?
From films to weddings, the metaverse is about to change everything
McDonald's files trademarks for virtual restaurants in metaverse
Metaverse can pose an 'existential threat' to Facebook, warns Meta
Facebook confronts Senators furious about Instagram's risks
-
By Sheila Dang
(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc will make it easier for brands to run three-dimensional ads on Facebook and Instagram through a new partnership with an ecommerce technology firm.
The integration with VNTANA will allow brands to upload the 3D models of their products to the social media platforms and easily convert them into ads, VNTANA said Thursday in a press release.
The move is a stepping stone into advertising in the metaverse, said VNTANA Chief Executive Ashley Crowder, referring to the futuristic idea of a collection of virtual worlds that can be accessed through different devices such as headsets.
Meta has staked its future on contributing to the building of the metaverse, which it has said could take up to a decade to be realized.
In the meantime, brands in the beauty, fashion and furniture industries are working to transition from 2D to 3D representations of their products.
"The metaverse is basically the spatial internet," Crowder said. "It is a whole world of possibility that starts with having the right 3D models of your products."
Facebook and Instagram users who see a 3D ad while browsing on their desktop or phone can interact with an image of a handbag, for instance, and move the item around to view it from all angles.
"In a way, this offers a glimpse of what you might expect on future devices like AR glasses," said Chris Barbour, director of augmented reality partnerships at Meta's Reality Labs unit.
Before VNTANA's integration with Meta, advertisers would need to reformat 3D files to be compatible with Meta's ad systems. Now, brands can use VNTANA to easily upload and convert the files into ads without technical expertise in working with 3D images, Crowder said.
(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU