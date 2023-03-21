After announcing last year, Google starts 'Immersive View' feature in Maps

-
ALSO READ
Meta-owned WhatsApp widely rolling out voice status updates on iOS
Apple launches new feature to Maps app to help user with parking options
Google Maps gets 'search with live view' and other features: Know more
Google Maps faces issue with voice search feature on CarPlay: Report
Linux Foundation partners with tech giants take to compete Google Maps
-
After announcing it nearly a year ago, Google has finally appeared to be rolling out the "Immersive View" feature more widely in Maps.
It occurs that Immersive View is rolling out and appearing for some Google Maps users, indicating that they are able to use the function when viewing cities like London and Berlin, reports 9to5Google.
The Immersive View feature, which was sold as a "whole new way to explore" with Google Maps, augments the existing photorealistic aerial views of popular locations and landmarks with time and weather contextual flyovers of the specific mapped regions.
Google Maps Immersive View combines scenic views of a city and its landmarks with suggestions of places to learn about or visit, as well as views of the interiors of some buildings.
Users can even see alternate views of specific areas, such as at night, in bad weather, or during peak hours, the report mentioned.
Meanwhile, Google has rolled out phoneless navigation support in Maps to Wear OS smartwatches.
Wear OS-powered smartwatches with this support will no longer require a paired phone for turn-by-turn navigation when using Google Maps, as long as the watches have built-in LTE connectivity or are connected to a Wi-Fi network.
--IANS
shs/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 19:38 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU