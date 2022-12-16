JUST IN
Google tests 'Digital Driver's License' support in its Android Wallet app
Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip review: Capable work laptop for people on-the-go
Microsoft launches real-time voice translation feature in Skype using AI
Apple partners with Google, Mozilla web browsers to develop Speedometer 3
Marshall launches Generation III of Home line Bluetooth speakers in India
Apple expected to launch 15.5-inch MacBook Air early next year: Report
Year in review 2022: Asus ROG Phone 6 to Xiaomi 12 Pro, best gaming phones
Realme 10 Pro 5G smartphone goes on sale: Offers, price, specs, and more
Instagram launches 'hacked' hub to troubleshoot account access issues
Jio 5G now compatible with iPhone 12, newer models with latest iOS update
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Google tests 'Digital Driver's License' support in its Android Wallet app
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Linux Foundation partners with tech giants take to compete Google Maps

In order to create complete, accurate and updated map data as the physical world changes, Overture members will combine their resources

Topics
Google | Google Maps | Technology giants

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google Maps
Representative Image

Global nonprofit organisation Linux Foundation has announced that it has partnered with some tech giants to create interoperable open map data to compete with Google Maps.

The initiative 'Overture Maps Foundation' is founded by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Meta, Microsoft and TomTom and is open to all communities with a common interest in building open map data, the Linux Foundation said in a blogpost on Thursday.

It is a new collaborative effort to develop interoperable open map data as a shared asset that can strengthen mapping services worldwide.

Map data will be open and extensible by all under an open data license.

"Overture's mission is to enable current and next-generation map products by creating reliable, easy-to-use, and interoperable open map data. This interoperable map is the basis for extensibility, enabling companies to contribute their own data," the organisation said.

In order to create complete, accurate and updated map data as the physical world changes, Overture members will combine their resources.

"Mapping the physical environment and every community in the world, even as they grow and change, is a massively complex challenge that no one organization can manage. Industry needs to come together to do this for the benefit of all," said Jim Zemlin, executive director, the Linux Foundation.

"We are excited to facilitate this open collaboration among leading technology companies to develop high quality, open map data that will enable untold innovations for the benefit of people, companies, and communities," Zemlin added.

In the future, map services will feature augmented reality (AR) applications merging the digital and physical worlds.

Overture expects to release its first datasets in the first half of next year.

--IANS

aj/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 14:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU