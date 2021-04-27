After Microsoft, Google, Apple pledges support to India amid Covid crisis

-
After Google and Microsoft, Apple CEO Tim Cook has extended its support to India as the Covid-19 crisis in the country is deepening.
"Amid a devastating rise of Covid cases in India, our thoughts are with the medical workers, our Apple family and everyone there who is fighting through this awful stage of the pandemic. Apple will be donating to support and relief efforts on the ground," Cook said in a tweet.
This comes soon after Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced to help Covid-ravaged India.
Google has announced Rs 135 crore ($18 million) to help get urgent medical supplies, including oxygen and testing equipments, for India that is currently going through a devastating Covid wave.
The donation includes two grants from Google.org, Google's philanthropic arm, totalling Rs 20 crore.
Pichai tweeted: "Devastated to see the worsening Covid crisis in India. Google & Googlers are providing Rs 135 Crore in funding to @GiveIndia, @UNICEF for medical supplies, orgs supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information".
On the other hand, Nadella said that the company is mobilising its resources to help the Covid-ravaged nation.
In a tweet, Nadella said that he is grateful the US government is mobilising to help.
"I am heartbroken by the current situation in India. I'm grateful the US government is mobilising to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices," Nadella tweeted.
India is going through its most difficult moment in the pandemic thus far.
Daily Covid-19 cases continue to set record highs, with hospitals filled to capacity and in need of urgent supplies to cope with the increasing number of patients.
