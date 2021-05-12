After Samsung, Lenovo skips physical Mobile World Congress amid pandemic

-
ALSO READ
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review: A versatile package, despite imperfections
Samsung Galaxy A52 review: Easily best in the company's midrange line-up
Samsung unveils Galaxy Book Pro laptops with 11th Gen Intel Core processors
Samsung Galaxy F62 review: Worthy all-round 4G smartphone in Indian context
Samsung Galaxy F12, F02s smartphones launched in India: Know price, specs
-
After Samsung, consumer electronics major Lenovo has announced not to attend the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in-person in Barcelona this year.
A Lenovo spokesperson told The Verge on Tuesday that the company will attend virtually instead of in person and has informed the GSM Association, the organiser of MWC.
The in-person event is still scheduled to happen in June, despite the ongoing pandemic that has devastated several countries like India and Brazil in the second wave.
Several big tech companies like Google, Nokia, Ericsson, Sony and Oracle have already decided not to attend the event in person.
Earlier this week, Samsung said it will not showcase its products and technologies "offline" at the mobile technologies trade fair, to be held between June 28 and July 1 in Barcelona.
"The health and safety of our employees, partners and customers is our number one priority, so we have made the decision to withdraw from exhibiting in-person at this year's MWC," the company said in a statement. "We look forward to participating virtually and continuing to work with GSMA and industry partners to advance new mobile experiences."
MWC is considered one of the top three tech events in the world, along with the Consumer Electronics Show in the United States and IFA in Germany. It has been held in Barcelona usually between end-February and early March each year, but the tech expo was canceled last year due to Covid-19, and this year, it was pushed back to June.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU