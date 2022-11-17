After several weeks of testing, Apple rolls out redesigned iCloud website

-

Apple has rolled out a newly designed iCloud website, after several weeks of beta testing.
The website now features a colourful background with tiles for the Apple ID account, Photos, Mail, iCloud Drive, Calendar and Notes, reports MacRumors.
Additionally, there is a tile with icons for additional applications such as Find My, Pages, Numbers, Keynote and more.
Users can customise the page to choose which apps they want to appear in each tile or remove a tile completely.
The bottom of the page shows the iCloud storage plan and usage, the report said.
Additionally, it displays a link to restore recently deleted files from iCloud Drive and other applications.
Users can tap or click on the plus sign which is present in the top menu bar to create a new email, note, calendar event and more.
The menu bar also gives access to settings for iCloud+ features including Hide My Email, iCloud Private Relay and HomeKit Secure Video.
With a more streamlined interface, the revamped iCloud.com page makes it simpler to analyse information.
In October this year, the tech giant had announced a redesigned iCloud web interface for beta preview.
First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 16:51 IST
