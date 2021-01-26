Alexa can now act on its hunches to automatically do tasks for you

-
ALSO READ
Amazon to turn Alexa into chatbot, allow users to type and chat with it
Soon, Amazon Alexa will speak in Amitabh Bachchan's voice: Details here
Amazon opens Alexa's advanced AI for firms to build their own assistants
'Enchanting baritone': Amitabh Bachchan is the new voice of Amazon's Alexa
Bachchan at your beck and call: How tech produces his baritone for Alexa
-
Amazon has rolled out a new feature called "hunches" that allows Alexa to proactively complete tasks around the house, such as turning off lights, based on your habits and frequent requests.
If the new proactive hunches are enabled, though, Alexa will skip asking for permission for a task and just do it, The Verge reported on Monday evening.
Alexa has been able to sense these habits and ask about them since 2018 -- the company calls them acehunches" -- but before this update, Alexa would ask permission before acting on something.
While proactive hunches seem like they could make Alexa a lot more useful, having granular controls over what Alexa can automatically act on will be important, the report said.
Along with new Alexa abilities, Amazon is also rolling out its Guard Plus security subscription service.
The service can alert you if Alexa picks up on certain types of sounds in your home and offers access to human agents who can call emergency services on your behalf.
Users can sign up for Guard Plus in the Alexa app, and it will cost $4.99 per month.
Amazon has also rolled out an energy dashboard to the Alexa app that can monitor and estimate how much power compatible devices connected to Alexa use if their manufacturers support it.
This can include anything from TVs to water heaters, and Amazon has a whole list of compatible products on its site about the new dashboard.
--IANS
vc/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU