Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip to be available globally from July 15

on Wednesday announced that its all-new MacBook Air with M2 will be available for pre-order from July 8 and will reach the customers worldwide on July 15.

MacBook Air with M2, available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space grey finishes, starts at Rs 119,900 for general consumers and Rs 109,900 for students.

The MacBook Air features a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a four-speaker sound system, up to 18 hours of battery life,1 and MagSafe charging.

With a durable, all-aluminum unibody enclosure, it measures just 11.3 millimeters thin, is only 2.7 pounds, and delivers 20 per cent reduction in volume from the previous generation.

MagSafe gives users a dedicated charging port that is easy to connect to while protecting MacBook Air when it is plugged in.

MacBook Air also features two Thunderbolt ports for connecting a variety of accessories, and a 3.5 mm audio jack with support for high-impedance headphones, said the company.

Additionally, the Magic Keyboard features a full-height function row with Touch ID, and a spacious, industry-leading Force Touch trackpad.

The new MacBook Air features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, which has been expanded closer to the sides and up around the camera to make room for the menu bar.

At 500 nits of brightness, it is also 25 per cent brighter than before. MacBook Air now supports 1 billion colours, so photos and movies look incredibly vibrant.

MacBook Air includes a new 1080p FaceTime HD camera with twice the resolution and low-light performance of the previous generation.

MacBook Air also features a four-speaker sound system.

MacBook Air with M2 features a more powerful 8-core CPU and up to 10-core GPU, so users can get more done faster.

With 100GB/s of unified memory bandwidth and support for up to 24GB of fast unified memory, it can handle even larger and more complex workloads.

MacBook Air supports fast charging for up to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes with an optional 67W USB-C power adapter, according to company.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)