Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip to be available globally from July 15

-
ALSO READ
Apple M2 silicon powered MacBook Air, MacBook Pro launched: Details here
Apple WWDC22 highlights: iOS 16, watchOS 9, MacBook Air & Pro M2 unveiled
Apple readies M2 chips for next-generation Macs, including Air and Pro
Apple event highlights: iPhone SE 5G, iPad Air, M1 Ultra and more announced
Apple's new high-end Mac Mini might not be launched until 2023: Report
-
Apple on Wednesday announced that its all-new MacBook Air with M2 will be available for pre-order from July 8 and will reach the customers worldwide on July 15.
MacBook Air with M2, available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space grey finishes, starts at Rs 119,900 for general consumers and Rs 109,900 for students.
The MacBook Air features a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a four-speaker sound system, up to 18 hours of battery life,1 and MagSafe charging.
With a durable, all-aluminum unibody enclosure, it measures just 11.3 millimeters thin, is only 2.7 pounds, and delivers 20 per cent reduction in volume from the previous generation.
MagSafe gives users a dedicated charging port that is easy to connect to while protecting MacBook Air when it is plugged in.
MacBook Air also features two Thunderbolt ports for connecting a variety of accessories, and a 3.5 mm audio jack with support for high-impedance headphones, said the company.
Additionally, the Magic Keyboard features a full-height function row with Touch ID, and a spacious, industry-leading Force Touch trackpad.
The new MacBook Air features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, which has been expanded closer to the sides and up around the camera to make room for the menu bar.
At 500 nits of brightness, it is also 25 per cent brighter than before. MacBook Air now supports 1 billion colours, so photos and movies look incredibly vibrant.
MacBook Air includes a new 1080p FaceTime HD camera with twice the resolution and low-light performance of the previous generation.
MacBook Air also features a four-speaker sound system.
MacBook Air with M2 features a more powerful 8-core CPU and up to 10-core GPU, so users can get more done faster.
With 100GB/s of unified memory bandwidth and support for up to 24GB of fast unified memory, it can handle even larger and more complex workloads.
MacBook Air supports fast charging for up to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes with an optional 67W USB-C power adapter, according to company.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU