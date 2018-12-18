JUST IN
Google to invest $1 bn to build new offices in New York; hire 7,000 workers
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 sale on Flipkart today: Launch offers, price, specs

As a part of launch offer on the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, Flipkart is offering flat Rs 1,000 discount on HDFC bank debit and credit cards

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Asus, a Taiwanese electronics manufacturer, on December 11 launched the Zenfone Max Pro M2 in India. The Flipkart-exclusive smartphone will go on sale today (December 18) for the first time on the e-commerce platform.

The phone will be available in two colour variants – blue and titanium – and three RAM and storage configurations – 3GB RAM/32GB storage, 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/64GB storage. In sale, all the three RAM and storage variants will be available at Rs 12,999, Rs 14,999, and Rs 16,999 for 3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB models, respectively.

As a part of launch offer, Flipkart is offering flat Rs 1,000 discount on HDFC bank debit and credit cards. The discount is also valid on equated monthly instalment (EMI) transaction. The e-commerce portal is also offering its complete mobile protection plan worth Rs 799 at a discounted price of Rs 99.

Display: 6.26-inch notch screen of fullHD+ resolution, Gorilla Glass 6
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 with AIE
Variants: 3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB
Rear camera: 12MP+5MP dual camera with AI scene detection
Front camera: 13MP with soft LED flash
Battery: 5,000 mAh (10W charger)

 


First Published: Tue, December 18 2018. 08:51 IST

