Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 sale on Flipkart today: Launch offers, price, specs

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 sale on Flipkart
Asus, a Taiwanese electronics manufacturer, on December 11 launched the Zenfone Max Pro M2 in India. The Flipkart-exclusive smartphone will go on sale today (December 18) for the first time on the e-commerce platform.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 price and variant details
The phone will be available in two colour variants – blue and titanium – and three RAM and storage configurations – 3GB RAM/32GB storage, 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/64GB storage. In sale, all the three RAM and storage variants will be available at Rs 12,999, Rs 14,999, and Rs 16,999 for 3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB models, respectively.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 launch offers
As a part of launch offer, Flipkart is offering flat Rs 1,000 discount on HDFC bank debit and credit cards. The discount is also valid on equated monthly instalment (EMI) transaction. The e-commerce portal is also offering its complete mobile protection plan worth Rs 799 at a discounted price of Rs 99.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 specifications
|Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2
|Display:
|6.26-inch notch screen of fullHD+ resolution, Gorilla Glass 6
|Processor:
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 with AIE
|Variants:
|3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB
|Rear camera:
|12MP+5MP dual camera with AI scene detection
|Front camera:
|13MP with soft LED flash
|Battery:
|5,000 mAh (10W charger)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU