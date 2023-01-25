JUST IN
Facing user complaints, DoT considers launching 5G service quality test
Several countries expected to adopt India's tech stack in Feb: Minister
OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro to launch alongside OnePlus 11, Buds 2 Pro on Feb 7
'India Stack' conference to showcase our innovations to the world: MoS IT
5G IoT connections to surpass 100 mn globally by 2026: Juniper Research
Alia Bhatt's age to Bitcoin prices, here is what India asked Alexa in 2022
Microsoft Edge Insiders in Dev channel can now personalise sidebar
Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.2, watchOS 9.3 operating system update
Microsoft to stop selling Windows 10 Home, Pro downloads later this month
HARMAN takes legal action against dealers selling counterfeit products
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Facing user complaints, DoT considers launching 5G service quality test
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Android 14 to block outdated apps to help reduce malware attack: Report

Initially, Android 14 devices will only block apps that specifically target older Android versions

Topics
Android | Google Android

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Android, Google
Google Android OS

Android 14 will start blocking the installation of apps that target outdated versions of Android to help reduce the potential for malware.

According to a newly posted code change, Android 14 is set to make API requirements stricter, entirely blocking the installation of outdated apps, reports 9to5Google.

This modification would prevent users from sideloading specific APK files and would also prevent app stores from installing those same apps.

Initially, Android 14 devices will only block apps that specifically target older Android versions.

However, Google intends to gradually raise the threshold to Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), with a mechanism in place to "progressively ramp it up", according to the report.

Although, it will probably still be up to device makers to determine the threshold for outdated apps or whether to enable them at all.

The tech giant intends to reduce the spread of malware apps on Android by blocking these outdated apps, said the report.

The report further mentioned that the developer who made the change notes that some malware apps have purposefully targeted older versions of Android in order to circumvent certain protections that are only enforced on newer apps.

Meanwhile, Google said that the upcoming Android 14 will "support our partners in enabling all of this" after SpaceX and T-Mobile unveiled plans to deliver direct satellite connectivity to smartphones.

On Twitter, Hiroshi Lockheimer, Senior Vice President of Platforms and Ecosystems at Google, described how it "was a stretch to get 3G + Wifi working" on the first shipping Android phone (HTC Dream/T-Mobile G1) in 2008".

--IANS

shs/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Android

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 08:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU