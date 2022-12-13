JUST IN
Apple Arcade launches 'JellyCar Worlds' game, updates 'Sneaky Sasquatch'

In the arcade game 'Fruit Ninja Classic+', players can earn the new Christmas Tree Blade in its Christmas event, running December 9 through December 27

Topics
Apple Inc | gaming industry | online games

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade on Tuesday launched a new classic driving game 'JellyCar Worlds', and brought updates to many games, including 'Sneaky Sasquatch'.

'JellyCar Worlds', from solo game developer Walaber Entertainment, comes with a nostalgic and distinctive soft body physics and gameplay in the modern era, Apple said in a statement.

In this game, players can enjoy their journeys through multiple worlds made of jelly, in a car also made of jelly.

Regarding the major content update of 'Sneaky Sasquatch', Apple said: "Do regular, everyday Sasquatch things like sneak around campsites, eat food from unguarded picnic baskets, dress up in human disguises, go scuba diving with your dog and so much more.

"In this major new update, Sasquatch is running for mayor. Sasquatch's home is once again in danger and can only be saved by running a successful election campaign to become major."

Players will be tasked to put up signs, advertise on billboards, shake hands with townspeople, befriend as many humans as possible and more.

Meanwhile, tower defence game 'Bloons TD 6+' also got new holiday-themed content, including a new tower and a new Boss Bloon (Dreadbloon).

In the arcade game 'Fruit Ninja Classic+', players can earn the new Christmas Tree Blade in its Christmas event, "running December 9 through December 27".

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 16:43 IST

