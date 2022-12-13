JUST IN
HP unveils new range of Smart Tank printers in India: Details here
Poco announces offers on smartphones ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days sale
How can you protect your bank account from cyber attacks?
Year in review 2022: Apple Watch 8 to Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, best smartwatches
Twitter Blue premium service is back, including 'verified' badges
Robots now set their sights on a new job: Sewing your blue jeans
Astrome deploys E-band radio for internet connectivity in rural Karnataka
On Udaan network, local mobile accessory brands take wings in 'Bharat'
Helped by PLI scheme, Apple's India exports set to hit Rs 20,000 crore
Google Doodle celebrates Maria Telkes 'The Sun Queen' of solar energy
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Discord to soon expand 'Connections' by rolling out 'Linked Roles' feature
Business Standard

Google redesigns Knowledge Panels to get large desktop grid: Know more

They are intended to provide a quick snapshot of information on a topic based on Google's understanding of available web content

Topics
Google | Google Chrome | Computer

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Google has redesigned the Knowledge Panel to get a large desktop grip as it will make it "easier to explore a topic by highlighting the most relevant and useful information" when searching.

Knowledge Panels are information boxes that appear on Google when users search for entities (people, places, organisations, things) that are in the Knowledge Graph.

They are intended to provide a quick snapshot of information on a topic based on Google's understanding of available web content.

According to 9to5Google, these highlights will take the form of cards arranged in a grid layout.

The report said that there is now a large Knowledge Panel grid that starts with images and highlights things like age, spouse, and social media account.

Moreover, athletes might also get cards for height, net worth, and recent recap videos.

Google has yet to fully implement this new card redesign across all Knowledge Panel categories, or even across all results within a single category, according to the report.

Besides information, Google will also highlight "content from creators on the open web".

Last week, Google started to roll out passkey support in Chrome with the Stable M108 version, for better safety.

The tech giant also started to roll out new memory and energy-saving modes to its web browser 'Chrome' on desktop.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 14:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU