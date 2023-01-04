Apple Arcade to get 3DS Pocket Card Jockey's remake, says Pokemon developer

Japanese video game developer Game Freak, best known as the creators of Pokemon, has announced that Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!, a remake of the 3DS title Pocket Card Jockey, will be available via Arcade on January 20 for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and TV.

"Pocket Card Jockey is a acesolitaire and horse-racing hybrid," Game Freak writes on the game's App Store listing, reports The Verge.

"Focus your mind and clear cards with subsequent numbers in quick succession. The more cards you clear, the better your horse's mood will be -- which helps them charge energy during races!," it added.

Pocket Card Jockey is currently available only through the Nintendo 3DS eShop. However, with that digital storefront closing down in March, this new version arrives just in time for new players to discover the game even if they can't get it on the 3DS anymore, said the report.

Meanwhile, Arcade launched a new classic driving game 'JellyCar Worlds', and brought updates to many games, including 'Sneaky Sasquatch'.

'JellyCar Worlds', from solo game developer Walaber Entertainment, comes with a nostalgic and distinctive soft body physics and gameplay in the modern era, Apple said in a statement.

In this game, players can enjoy their journeys through multiple worlds made of jelly, in a car also made of jelly.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)