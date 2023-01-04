JUST IN
TikTok expands features for creators to restrict videos to adult audience
CES 2023: French firm Invoxia unveils smart dog collar to track heart rate
Google developing free anti-terrorism moderation tool for smaller websites
Amid funding crunch, edtech startups tread an alternative path to success
OnePlus 11 5G smartphone, Buds Pro 2 wireless earphones unveiled: Know more
Nvidia, Foxconn join hands to build automated EV platforms at CES 2023
CES 2023: Jabra unveils Elite 5, Evolve2, Enhance Plus wireless earbuds
Motorola rolls out software update to enable Reliance Jio True 5G on phones
CES 2023: Dell G15, G16 and Alienware m18, m16, x16, x14 laptops unveiled
Google rolls out software update for Pixel devices running Android 13
You are here: Home » Technology » Launches
CES 2023: Samsung unveils slidable, foldable Flex Hybrid OLED panels
icon-arrow-left
Apple may upgrade camera sensors to 48MP in vanilla iPhone 15 model: Report
Business Standard

Apple Arcade to get 3DS Pocket Card Jockey's remake, says Pokemon developer

Meanwhile, Apple Arcade launched a new classic driving game 'JellyCar Worlds', and brought updates to many games, including 'Sneaky Sasquatch'

Topics
Apple  | 3D | Pokemon

IANS  |  San Francisco 

apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Japanese video game developer Game Freak, best known as the creators of Pokemon, has announced that Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!, a remake of the 3DS title Pocket Card Jockey, will be available via Apple Arcade on January 20 for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

"Pocket Card Jockey is a acesolitaire and horse-racing hybrid," Game Freak writes on the game's App Store listing, reports The Verge.

"Focus your mind and clear cards with subsequent numbers in quick succession. The more cards you clear, the better your horse's mood will be -- which helps them charge energy during races!," it added.

Pocket Card Jockey is currently available only through the Nintendo 3DS eShop. However, with that digital storefront closing down in March, this new version arrives just in time for new players to discover the game even if they can't get it on the 3DS anymore, said the report.

Meanwhile, Apple Arcade launched a new classic driving game 'JellyCar Worlds', and brought updates to many games, including 'Sneaky Sasquatch'.

'JellyCar Worlds', from solo game developer Walaber Entertainment, comes with a nostalgic and distinctive soft body physics and gameplay in the modern era, Apple said in a statement.

In this game, players can enjoy their journeys through multiple worlds made of jelly, in a car also made of jelly.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 16:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU