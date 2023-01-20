JUST IN
Costar Mateband N300 review: An attempt to stand out amid budget earphones
Business Standard

Apple continues working on classical music app after a year's delay: Report

Tech giant Apple is reportedly working on a standalone classical music application, according to hidden code found in iOS 16.3, which it planned to release last year

Topics
Apple  | Apple Music | Apple iOS

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple Music
Photo: Wikipedia Commons

Tech giant Apple is reportedly working on a standalone classical music application, according to hidden code found in iOS 16.3, which it planned to release last year.

The hidden code change was discovered by Twitter account @iSWUpdate, reports MacRumors.

The iOS 16.3 software update is in the final stage of beta testing and is expected to be released to the public next week.

However, it is still unclear if or when the standalone application will launch.

According to the code, the tech giant has changed a line of text that will appear in the iPhone's standard Music application from "A Shortcut to Apple Classical" to "Open in Apple Music Classical", which indicates that the iPhone maker might have changed the name of the application.

Another line of code mentioned, "Explore this artist in the app designed for classical music."

In August 2021, the company announced that it had acquired the classical music service Primephonic and planned to release a dedicated classical music app in 2022.

However, the application has not been launched yet and the tech giant has remained silent on the plans.

The company had promised that it would incorporate the best features of Primephonic, including "better browsing and search capabilities by composer and by repertoire" and "detailed displays of classical music metadata."

Primephonic had shut down in September 2021 and its subscribers received a free six-month Apple Music subscription, the report said.

--IANS

aj/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Apple

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 15:01 IST


