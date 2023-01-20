Apple continues working on classical music app after a year's delay: Report

Tech giant is reportedly working on a standalone application, according to hidden code found in iOS 16.3, which it planned to release last year.

The hidden code change was discovered by Twitter account @iSWUpdate, reports MacRumors.

The iOS 16.3 software update is in the final stage of beta testing and is expected to be released to the public next week.

However, it is still unclear if or when the standalone application will launch.

According to the code, the tech giant has changed a line of text that will appear in the iPhone's standard Music application from "A Shortcut to Classical" to "Open in Music Classical", which indicates that the iPhone maker might have changed the name of the application.

Another line of code mentioned, "Explore this artist in the app designed for ."

In August 2021, the company announced that it had acquired the service Primephonic and planned to release a dedicated classical music app in 2022.

However, the application has not been launched yet and the tech giant has remained silent on the plans.

The company had promised that it would incorporate the best features of Primephonic, including "better browsing and search capabilities by composer and by repertoire" and "detailed displays of classical music metadata."

Primephonic had shut down in September 2021 and its subscribers received a free six-month subscription, the report said.

