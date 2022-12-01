JUST IN
Apple devices of skiers accidentally call 911 due to its crash tech
TSMC plans to make more advanced chips in US at Apple's urging
Twitch rolls out 'Shield Mode' to enhance safety, along with new features
Meta purges 32 mn pieces of bad content on FB, Instagram in India in Oct
WhatsApp rolls out new feature to search chats by date on iOS beta
Asus expands enterprise-centric ExpertBook line with 6 new laptops: Details
Select OnePlus phones from 2023 and onwards to get 4 major Android updates
SwiftChat with Google introduces speech-based reading tool 'Read Along'
Nintendo cancels 'Smash World Tour' tournament without any warning
Google Play's Best of 2022 apps and games announced: Here is the full list
You are here: Home » Technology » News
TSMC plans to make more advanced chips in US at Apple's urging
Business Standard

Apple devices of skiers accidentally call 911 due to its crash tech

The technology was designed to detect severe car crashes, but it's often accidentally activated at ski resorts

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple iPhone | Apple Watch

IANS  |  San Francisco 

iPhone 14
iPhone 14

The Crash Detection feature, which comes built into the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and new Apple Watch models, caused skiers to dial 911 accidentally, the media reported.

According to Utah news site KSL, Summit County dispatchers in the US state have seen an increase in accidental emergency calls from skiers because of the Crash Detection feature.

The technology was designed to detect severe car crashes, but it's often accidentally activated at ski resorts.

"We will get a call in that says the owner of this Apple Watch or iPhone has either had a severe crash or they've been involved in a car accident," Summit County Dispatch Center supervisor Suzie Butterfield was quoted as saying.

"They won't respond to you when you first start talking because I don't even think they knew that they did it, but on callback ... they're usually like, 'Oh I'm sorry, I was skiing. Everything's fine'," she added.

Butterfield said she receives between three and five emergency calls every day from Apple technology.

None of the calls she has taken was purposely activated, according to the report.

If the Apple device senses a crash has taken place, a message appears on the screen with an alarm sound.

The user can dismiss the alert, but if they do not respond within 20 seconds, an automated voice message will be sent to the nearest 911 call centre.

However, in October, Apple released the first iOS 16.2 beta to developers, the next iOS update, in which the company said that it will allow users to send a report to the company when Emergency SOS has been triggered unintentionally.

Apple's iOS 16.2 beta will seek users' feedback on the cancellation of Emergency SOS mode.

A notification will appear that opens the Feedback Assistant so that Apple can retrieve data about what happened.

"Did you intentionally trigger Emergency SOS on your iPhone?" the message reads.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple inc

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 16:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU