JUST IN
Asus expands enterprise-centric ExpertBook line with 6 new laptops: Details
Select OnePlus phones from 2023 and onwards to get 4 major Android updates
SwiftChat with Google introduces speech-based reading tool 'Read Along'
Nintendo cancels 'Smash World Tour' tournament without any warning
Google Play's Best of 2022 apps and games announced: Here is the full list
Twitter to show you more tweets from people you don't follow: Report
Corning unveils Gorilla Glass Victus 2 with improved drop protection
YouTube fixes crash issues on iOS app, after receiving complaints
WhatsApp bans over 2.3 mn malicious accounts in India in October 2022
Google Pixel Watch may get Gmail and Calendar apps to enhance experience
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Asus expands enterprise-centric ExpertBook line with 6 new laptops: Details
Business Standard

WhatsApp rolls out new feature to search chats by date on iOS beta

Users need to use the search feature in a conversation if they want to check whether the new feature has been rolled out to their account

Topics
whatsapp | WhatsApp update | WhatsApp features

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Whatsapp
WhatsApp (Photo: Bloomberg)

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has started to roll out a new feature to some beta testers on iOS, which gives users the ability to search messages by date.

The new feature allows users to easily jump to a certain date within a conversation, reports WABetaInfo.

Some beta testers can use this feature in their chats and groups, with the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.24.0.77 update.

Users need to use the search feature in a conversation if they want to check whether the new feature has been rolled out to their account.

If a calendar icon shows up, it means the feature is enabled on your WhatsApp account.

The feature will roll out to more users over the coming weeks, the report said.

Earlier this week, the messaging platform had launched the 'forward media with caption' feature on iOS, which provides users the ability to forward images, videos, GIFs and documents, with a caption.

After downloading the WhatsApp for iOS 22.23.77 update from the App Store, some users were able to access the new feature.

Additionally, if someone does not want to forward the caption, a dismiss button is provided to remove the caption from the image before forwarding the message.

--IANS

aj/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on whatsapp

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 15:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU