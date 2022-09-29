Apple includes 'Emergency SOS via Satellite' demo in iOS 16.1 beta

is gearing up to showcase a demo of its Emergency SOS via Satellite feature with iOS 16.1 release for iPhone 14 users.

The iOS 16.1 update will include a 'Satellite Connection Demo' so that users can try out the satellite connection without actually calling emergency services.

The company has released iOS 16.1 beta 3 to developers. With this feature, users will be able to see how Emergency SOS via Satellite works without having to go to a remote area without Wi-Fi or cellular signal, reports 9to5Mac.

The Emergency SOS via Satellite update is expected to be released to the public in October and the satellite features will be available in November.

The 'Satellite Connection Demo' can be accessed at any time via the Emergency SOS menu within the Settings app once it becomes available.

The iOS 16.1 update also has a Clean Energy Charging option, Live Activities API, early support for the Matter protocol and the option to delete the Wallet app.

The Emergency SOS via satellite combines custom components deeply integrated with software to allow antennas to connect directly to a satellite, enabling messaging with emergency services when outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.

According to Apple, Emergency SOS via satellite will be available to users in the US and Canada in November, and the service will be free for two years.

