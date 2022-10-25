JUST IN
Google to end support for Windows 7, 8.1, launch new Chrome version next yr
After the launch of iOS 16.1, Apple to soon roll out iOS 16 to iPad
YouTube to roll out new design features to enhance user experience
Google Pixel 7 Pro an ideal smartphone for Indians in hybrid workplace
Google to upgrade Nest smart home device to Fuchsia OS: Know more
Trying to troll Tim Cook, Google Pixel caught using an iPhone to tweet
Apple to announce new Mac Pro with 48 CPU core M2 chip: Details here
Apple to roll out iOS 16.1: Check supported devices, new features, and more
Meta to introduce Facebook's bitmoji-style avatars to WhatsApp: Reports
Apple's next Mac Pro chip might be four times faster than M2 Max: Report
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Google to end support for Windows 7, 8.1, launch new Chrome version next yr
Business Standard

Apple likely to kill 6.1-inch base iPhone model from next year: Reports

The iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to go up in price compared to the 14 Pro Max, possibly starting at $1,200

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple iPhones | Apple iOS

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple
Apple (Photo: Bloomberg)

After discontinuing iPhone mini-series this year, Apple may also kill the 6.1-inch base iPhone model with the launch of next-generation iPhones in 2023.

According to GizmoChina, the tech giant has been working on an iPhone Ultra model, which will most likely launch next year. However, it is rumoured that the company might discontinue the 6.1-inch base iPhone model.

The rumour had sparked a backlash from many, who took to Twitter to voice out their disapproval of the iPhone 15 Ultra model.

Some stated that the iPhone Pro Max models are already too large. At the moment, the base model is the only true compact flagship phone from the brand, which some people prefer.

As per the report, there is also a chance that Apple will launch the iPhone 15 Ultra with some exclusive Ultra features, which has also raised concerns with its customers that do not wish to have another Pro Max model in the market, despite rumours of the Ultra being the replacement for the top end Pro Max series.

A recent rumour regarding the iPhone 15 Ultra suggested that it will feature a premium titanium build.

Recently, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that "Ultra" will exclusively have a periscope lens (6x or 5x). Also, the Ultra will come with an improved battery life that lasts three to four hours longer.

The iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to go up in price compared to the 14 Pro Max, possibly starting at $1,200 (up from $1,100).

--IANS

vc/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple inc

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 12:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU