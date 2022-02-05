Apple might unveil first 5G supported low-cost iPhone SE in March

-
ALSO READ
Apple iPhone 13 Pro review: Many small upgrades together make a big package
Pro Kabaddi League 2021 to start on Dec 22 in Bengaluru without spectators
Apple 'Unleashed' event 2021: What could be announced alongside MacBook Pro
Netflix rolls out Spatial Audio support through app update for iPhone, iPad
Apple iPhone 13 review: Certainly more than just another iteration
-
American tech giant Apple might be planning to reveal a new low-cost iPhone SE with 5G, as well as a refreshed iPad Air that adds a new CPU and 5G for cellular-equipped models.
According to The Verge, a reliable source for Apple rumours has provided the news, and also divulged that the company is targeting March 8 for a spring event to show off these gadgets.
Rumours of an update for the iPhone SE have been around since before the iPhone 13 launched, and now reports suggest that people should expect to see a faster chip and improved cameras inside a shell that's similar to the existing model that has a 4.7-inch screen.
The current iPhone SE was introduced in 2020, and its USD 399 price is the same now as it was on launch day, so an A15 CPU and 5G could make it a much better value. There's no word on the fate of Touch ID, but without a design update, that seems unlikely to change.
For iPhones and iPads that use Face ID, the source has said that a new version of iOS with mask-friendly facial recognition support in March should be expected.
Software updates could also add new emoji and the much-anticipated Universal Control feature that links a single keyboard and mouse setup to work across multiple Macs and iPads.
Speaking of the Mac, a new model with Apple's custom CPU tech inside could arrive in March also, although it's not tipped for the same event.
Later in 2022, fans can likely look forward to new iMac and Mac Pro desktops, a redesigned MacBook Air, an updated low-end MacBook Pro, three Apple Watches, four iPhone 14 models, and new AirPods.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU